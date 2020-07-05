Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn now though it ABC's Rachel Scott and Washington DC with all the latest headlines Forrest good afternoon Rachel. Good afternoon Amy good to be with you let's get to some of the development we are working on the latest job numbers are in the US Labor Department says. Another 3.2 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. Bringing the total number of jobless claims to a staggering 33 million plus over the last seven weeks. Smithfield Foods in South Dakota re opening its two falls plant. After a several week shut down once the largest known cluster of corona virus cases and the country. The company saying it would do a phased in reopening at the port plant in expecting fully operational by late may while Tyson Foods. Resumes limited production at its Waterloo Iowa plant today its largest port plant in the US. And it's back home once again for Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now discharged from the hostile assent to be doing well after treatment for gallstones. And a need we are told that she is doing well happy to be back home but. She's not gonna do some follow up care in Baltimore John Hopkins aiming to average was she's amazing still a working from the hospital bed we. Always appreciate her stamina thanks for that Rachel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.