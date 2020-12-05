Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now let's go to Washington where ABC's Kyra Phillips is standing by with all of the latest headlines for us. We begin at the white house this afternoon, where they're keeping their distance. A senior administration official saying that president trump and vice president pence are staying away from each other for now due to coronavirus concerns. And that decision was made after consulting with the white house medical team. So the vice president is again spending the day at the Eisenhower executive building instead of the white house. In California, beaches in Los Angeles will be reopening tomorrow, the county department of beaches says you can take yourself and your family there for exercise and to get some fresh air but you can't sit on the sand yet or bring coolers. Speaking of exercise, take a look at this woman in Argentina, helping all her neighbors get a little cardio during the lockdown. Every day the 76-year-old gym teacher encourages her neighbors to get off the couch and get their blood flowing. Amy, I'm told that Irma is doing this every day for about 40 minutes. Unlike Jane fonda's famous videos, Irma likes to jam pink Floyd. She's got Bueno aires rocking. Thank you, Kyra, we appreciate it. We'll move on now to the battle raging here at home between saving lives and

