Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

In the meantime we had out of Washington were ABC's Kara Phillips is standing by with all the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Hey there Amy let's take a look at the stories that we're working on this afternoon we begin with the flooding emergency in the nation's heartland. Relentless rains causing catastrophic flooding in central Michigan. At least two dams collapsing more than 101000 people forced to evacuate. Parts of homes even carried away by the force of those storms. Michigan's governor calling it a historic high water level and just unthinkable during a pandemic. And even with that flooding all fifty states now a least partially reopened with Connecticut. As the last state to lift at least some pandemic restrictions. Retail outdoor dining and some beaches opening there as Virginia Beach and other coastal states are allowing men Memorial Day visitors. But there urging caution to avoid reigniting virus hot spots. And back here at home. Look canine corona virus support meet Laney and the Golden Retriever therapy dog. Now doing her at being on lying and making connections even there was screen. Ladies owner says that her dog helped her find comfort and calm during this crisis so she wanted to hopper ladies love to others. Through free virtual services. And Amy it's all part of the pause for patients program at the Osborne headed neck foundation in California. And I want to let dollar viewers know two Amy that anyone around the country. Can book a section on line. That is very good to know care and thank you so much.

