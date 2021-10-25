Latest on COVID-19 pandemic as omicron surges during holiday season

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down the severity of the omicron variant and shares tips on how to safely gather with loved ones amid the holiday season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live