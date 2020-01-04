The latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic

More
A plane from Shanghai is delivering 100 tons of personal protection equipment to Ohio, NYC landlords estimate as many as 40% of tenants may possibly miss their payment this month.
2:05 | 04/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"A plane from Shanghai is delivering 100 tons of personal protection equipment to Ohio, NYC landlords estimate as many as 40% of tenants may possibly miss their payment this month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69917558","title":"The latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic","url":"/Health/video/latest-developments-related-coronavirus-pandemic-69917558"}