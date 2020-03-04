Latest developments related to coronavirus pandemic

More
USA Today reports the U.S. exported millions of masks and ventilators just ahead of the coronavirus crisis, and Tom Brady donates 10 million meals to families in need.
1:35 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest developments related to coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"USA Today reports the U.S. exported millions of masks and ventilators just ahead of the coronavirus crisis, and Tom Brady donates 10 million meals to families in need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69960021","title":"Latest developments related to coronavirus pandemic","url":"/Health/video/latest-developments-related-coronavirus-pandemic-69960021"}