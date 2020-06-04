Transcript for Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic

We turn to ABC's Rachel Scott Washington with all of the latest headlines. Let's get to some of the stories we're watching right now. The new images from a New York City hospital in the crosshairs of the coronavirus pandemic. ABC going inside this medical center, Dr. John Marshall, chair of emergency medicine leading that tour. He was on duty in Denver emergency room during the columbine shooting. And overseas now, a glimmer of improvement. Italy reporting its lowest death toll in two weeks. Health officials say the daily death toll is dropping each day. And new cases are growing at the lowest percentage since the pandemic began. And the big cat's hit. The bronx zoo reporting that a 4-year-old tiger named nadi tested positive for coronavirus. The zoo said six other lions and tigers have developed dry coughs. The zoo's chief vet said it's not the one used on humans and all the animals are expected to recover. Rachel, thank you so much.

