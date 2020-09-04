Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: 04/09/20

It's what we're calling eight days of hope here at ABC and what you need to know so many Americans. Suddenly out of work needing help feeding their families this joint initiative. With feeding America help share food resource is with our viewers who were so happy you're here with us. Some of the developments for tracking today. Diagnosed cases in this country climbing past 432000. With more than. 141000. Deaths close to 2000. In just a single day. And at least 330000. People now recovering worldwide. With me now with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan. Let's talk about. Pregnancy maternity wards across this country. Are now obviously taking extra precautions but what we know about the risk factors right now for pregnant when. Well Amy when you talk about hope there's no more hopeful situation right then pregnancy and we do know. That over the next couple of months there will be about a million babies born in the US in the setting of this pandemic. So what we know is that pregnancy definitely represents a situation where the immune system. Is compromised and we know from other viral respiratory illnesses. That pregnant women can be at increased risk there is very limited dated thus far on the effects of cold at nineteen on pregnant women. So that's something that we're following really closely. And speaking of those unknowns mostly about how coded nineteen could affect pregnant women what are we still learning about that impact. Will out of the very very small case reports have been published dots are Amy it doesn't look like being infected with covic nineteen increases the risk for a pregnant woman to get sick. We also don't know but don't sink this happens that the virus can be spread. Via blooded. Or breast milk but again so much that we still need to really study. Deduct Virginia delivered more than 15100 babies you and I both share a friend who just had won and we know. Just in such a personal way how nervous she was as so many pregnant women are they're facing delivery during a pandemic. What are the bit what don't we know what are the biggest concerns. Outlaw I think we need to you know a lot of the focus understandably has been up on women in their third trimester and were about to deliver that's understandable but we have to look at the beginning of pregnancy and so we don't yet know if women who are exposed to -- it nineteen or this new corona virus. Are at increased risk for miss carriage. Or preterm labor so we really need to take it trimester by trimester they're some suspicion. That they might be but again we we really need to study this in much much greater numbers are right doctor Jan we know you'll be sticking around to answer our viewer questions in just today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.