Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 14, 2020

Here are the major developments we're tracking right now. The number of known cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Rising to 1.3 million, and now more than 84,000 deaths reported across the country as more than 243,000 Americans recover. Starting us off here, as always, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Dr. Jen, with so many different states in various stages of Ashton. With so many different states in various stages of reopening so many people are considering -- This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. And hello New Jersey governor Murphy is holding the coronavirus update. Let's listen in. Good afternoon. I'm honored to be joined by the woman on my right that feeds no introduction. Judy persichilli. In the audience but importantly with us another person that need no introduction the state's epidemiologist Dr. Tem and to my left a, the superintendent of the state police colonel pat Callahan and joined by two special guests the commissioner labor and work force development rob sear ankle injury Angelo is back. Great to have you here and to my right a good friend, advice director and the mayor of sea isle city, Glen lenadara. Rob about give us updates and we very good news for our shore and lake communities. I want to shout out to the director of the office of homeland security and preparedness. Jerald maples and Mike dolla motto. And I suspect I will be answering questions on what this means for beaches. Mike, thank you for your help and chief counsel Matt plaquard will join us. Lend it is hard to believe we were in sea isle city, it feels like 5000 years ago at this point. Unbelievable. Throughout the emergency the free holler with me and my and our teams have had numerous exchanges about the big step we are taking today to ensure that Jersey shore can be opened to families in the state and

