Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 19, 2020

There are some major developments that we're tracking right now more than four point eight million known corona virus cases around the world. Over one point five million of them here in the US. As at least 283000. Americans recover Whitney now starting us off your stay is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton Dr. Jen I know. We've heard some positive news about one of the company's. Rushing to develop a vaccine making some progress so walk us through the vaccine process. So we can really understand these headlines were here well I think the headlines the two key words are cautious optimism here but let's talk about what we know in terms of some perspective. First of all vaccines work by priming the immune system to recognize a passage in. The shortest vaccine ever developed just for some historical perspective took. For years while other vaccines that we all of heard of the HPV vaccine for example took fifth teen years to develop the flu mist vaccine. Took 28 years so this. Is a lengthy process yet wow wow wow sorry to say when I see those numbers so you've explain the process before. It's extensive can you walk us through it yes so first understanding why these things take so long you have to understand that it's not just test and then manufactured the process is pretty expensive so. Here is at what that looks like number one preclinical research them legal into a pre clinical phase then. Phase one phase two phase three of clinical trials which we've started to hear about then you have to. Build factories these are specialized. Facilities to make Macon manufacture these vaccines the manufacturing process. FDA approval and then distribution. This is incredibly involved how and so there are still some big questions tell us what we don't know right now in terms of what we don't know amien again remember were only six months into our association with this strain of virus we don't know if a vaccine for this strain of corona virus will be safe and effective yet. That's why they're moving into testing it in much larger numbers we don't know how billions of doses are going to be made and distributed and then. Who will get them first that might be Arab country that might be another country that develops it and we lastly don't know how long any immune protection. Conveyed from this vaccine will last the good news though is that we are starting to see some developers. Do various steps in sequence. I mean in parallel not to in sequence so potentially. Concedes some time but twelve to eighteen months. Is if everything goes perfectly and that would be truly a land speed record add those are huge question pencil have to be and it's absolutely all right doctor Jan back answering your questions in just a bit.

