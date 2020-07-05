Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 7, 2020

Some of the big developments for tracking right now more than three point seven million cases around the world that we know of with at least 263000. People losing their lives in this pandemic. Just over the last few months with more than one point two million now on the men. With me here to kick off our coverage as ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton and doctor Jan. We have heard a lot of talk about possible mutations. Of this to run a virus what do we know. About bad at this point well I want to get into some basic science Amy because we're hearing these headlines and their attention grabbing because they. The scare people but I want people to understand what they should think about when they hear about the word mutation. And the corona virus number one. This virus comes from a family of corona viruses that is intrinsically prone to mutation just because it's an RNA virus of this is what this class of viruses do they mutate. Corona virus is due mutate more slowly than other viruses compared to let's say influenza virus. 25 mutations a year for corona virus roughly the flu mutates about fifty times a year so that some good news. Interestingly if you check the genome the fingerprint and these viruses. It allows us to track the strains and find out. Where it's going where it's come from and remembered the most important thing right now just because you hear that a virus has mutated it doesn't necessarily cause. A new strain so that's really important. And in what is it that people are researching that is raising some questions among scientist well. I think that's a concern Amy is that as these viruses mutate the theories are how is it changing the function of the viruses so. Is that making the virus stronger is it making it weak are sometimes mutations can just be neutral they don't have really any effect on function based on the tracking. Really interesting thus far according to Scientific American it appears that multiple viruses and multiple strains of corona virus. Entered the US at different times in different places and this is really important for these molecular scientist genetically to track these viruses so they know. Where they're coming from. And that's going to be key as we follow the virus and and how it behaves and obviously we hated every day but there is still so much we don't know exactly and it is important again chronological context this virus is about five months old so we are learning every day by the hour. In terms of what we still don't know as this virus mutates which it will we expect that we don't know how these mutations. Will affect the possibility of new strains we don't know how these mutations. May or may not affect a vaccine effectiveness Chris remember that's really the goal on our timeline here. And we don't know of course if some of these mutations. May make the virus were contagious or more severe rate now there is no evidence of that. But obviously people are looking for all right doctor Jan will be back with you in just a bit.

