Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 21, 2020

We begin with that staggering new number of diagnosed cases in the global pandemic. Now surpassing the five million mark the US the country with the worst tally at more than one point five million known cases. And now more than nine 3000. Deaths here. As the number of recovering patients rises to more than 294000. With me now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton and Jen. Very much on our mind security ABC is this three day initiative we have across numerous platforms and nation divided. This pandemic in the US has shown disproportionate. Disease and death rates in minorities we've been talking about it and it's something that's also been echoed in the UK as well. What do we know about this aspect of -- in nineteen here in the US will take a look at these numbers Amy because this is what we know at this point we know that the CDC only started releasing data based on race. And ethnicity in late April. This is now only available for about 35%. Of our US stayed at nationwide that's in terms of confirmed cases and dads. And we also know there is a disproportionate. Disease burden on African American and American Latino community is clearly. And so everyone of course is looking into the why at this there's no one answer it's very complex absolutely it's a complicated issue but here are the theories at this point number one we also know that before this happened. These populations had markedly higher rates of obesity diabetes high blood pressure we know that that stacks the deck for complications against coded nineteen. We also think that there may be more exposure for people in these groups in essential jobs that places them at greater risk. And then also in many cases there's been a historic mistrust of health systems medical care that have in many cases underserved these communities of color. All of those things at play for not only their disease. But their death rates this is a glaring significant problem that we now are addressing but what's not known at this point well I think what once we identify an issue that we have to figure out what we're gonna do about animal we don't know right now is whether these populations deserve different screening or testing methods. Because we know they're at higher risk we don't know the best way in which to implement community outreach in terms of reaching them. And it. As a medic as scientists and a doctor. I'm really focused on will there be clinical trials. That will address them specifically. We haven't seen that yet and just says it's important in gender is very important for race and ethnicity as well all right I know you're sick and her onto answer viewer questions suggested that.

