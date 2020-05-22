Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 22, 2020

These are some of the major developments we are tracking right now there are now more than five point one million known cases of covad nineteen worldwide. And at least 333000. Deaths with more than thirteen million Americans tested. Let's begin today right here with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Aston and doctor Jan. The majority of the country now in various stages of reopening in one of the concept that's being considered both here and in the UK and Germany. Is that at an immunity. Passports. What do we know about the all concepts this is gonna be really interesting if we hear more about that occurring in the US for some historical perspective I'm Amy back in the nineteenth century. We actually use them here in New Orleans in the setting of yellow fever fever and people were either described as. Acclimated or un acclimated whether or not they had been exposed or infected or not. Back in April this year the World Health Organization cautioned against using immunity passports for coded nineteen. Because at this time the testing is just not reliable enough to do that and right now as then we usually say what we know what we don't know but right now we're gonna ask. What issues are generally. Are there that this concept three's well this is where it goes well beyond the medical and scientific and there are a plethora of issues is a complicated issue first of all true immunity to cull the nineteen is unknown at this point. On the antibody test that we see so much I am coming into mainstream right now. Are on reliable we do need to test more people if we're gonna use this as an immunity passport in the country we're gonna have to potentially tests the entire country. And then their privacy issues and unfortunately there even possible discrimination issues. If this becomes used you know mainstream so really a lot to consider I see you shaking your head. Your body language to speak in volume and I didn't own them I'm not the verdict is out for sure absolutely will be checking vacuum if you ingested it.

