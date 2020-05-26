Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 26, 2020

The major developments we're tracking right now -- known coronavirus cases climb to more than 5.4 million worldwide with a global death toll at more than 346,000, as more than 2.2 million people recover. With me right here, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Dr. Jen, it's every week, every couple of days, we're getting new information constantly. We continue to hear more from the CDC about what they're learning about this virus. What do we know at this point? Amy, it's so important to remember, in science and medicine, we don't just assume we know something and then move on, we constantly re-assess, re-evaluate and re-study, people should expect to hear new things. What we know at this point, it's a highly transmissable virus, spread via respiratory particles, causing infection and inflammation and affect other organ systems. According to Dr. Birx, quote, there's clear evidence that wearing face coverings helps. Also from Dr. Birx, she also said that there's a higher percentage of people than previously believed who are asymptomatic, so they have covid-19 but they didn't know it. Exactly, and the theories are ranging all over the place. The theory at this point is that approximately 35% to 40% of people who are infected have no symptoms at all. There's a one-day to 14-day incubation period, with an average of five days where people can be contagious or infectious before they start showing symptoms. And new that people who test positive, again, after recovering and having tested negative are thought now not to be contagious, so that's a pretty big theory. And we're six months into this virus, just about, there's still a lot we don't know. 100%. People dedicate their entire careers to learning about viruses, so we're at the beginning of this. In terms of what we don't know at this point, obviously how to prevent covid-19 disease, when or if a vaccine will arrive. Never a coronavirus developed for a human. We don't know the best treatment for severe or mild covid-19 disease and we really don't know the best testing strategy, so we're just learning that there are enough tests, but how to use those tests, who to screen, when to test and what to do with that data we still don't know yet. Very overwhelming. Thank you very much, Dr. Jen. We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington for the

