Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19

And we have a family who's been on that cruise ship since February 21 they are joining us live via face time now jasmine Taurus Chris Grady. And Ryan Nash bigger thank you so much for being honest we appreciate it. Our. So tell me how you all learned that there was an outbreak on the ship. And an announcement. Aaron yesterday morning saying that we were DB skipping next throw it straight back steps just go. Scared. What's that song like there to people seem panicked dirge as it seemed pretty organized and come right now. It's not an all things that's been. Going on slick normal. Little bit more precautions and us. What kind of actions are they having a case. Or rather they're just more cleaning and arm and arm monitor this is charged at us. Out armed with food and not let people speak smarts. And elevators more. More more sanitation. Another ship is now headed to San Francisco how they told you at all what happens when you get there. You know detours and that created the seen its duty air tests. All the people that in this horror is crews from. As well look stats. Bill budget isn't results from tests are. And I'm curious have you noticed anyone who's sick or seen people being. Quarantined and how are you three feeling. I'm notice I think we just aren't I strange that are all incest and his arm before us. They basically were mingling with everybody from last week's already. Are aren't sure how that he has got a hand out usage this ship with our. But as far as S army it basically shows in the room and they are. Me as more people are. Meeting together. So you saved show than to just hang out in the round. Mean this is obviously and not as important question but I'm carries are you bored how're you guys passing the time. It. Yeah it's very boring we we we use and Mary Everett. I think registrar and choose. Can standard staged. And find out what's on. Art I agree press agency who close the border and are. Chart in. But. On the ship here I'm not sir. That's a little. Giggle there on the background from your friends I'll leave you guys stay safe and we hope that you guys. Find entertaining ways to pass this time and above all that you guys gave a stay healthy through this thank you for taking the time to talk to us we appreciate it. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.