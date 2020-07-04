Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19

We begin with the global look at the crisis diagnosed cases around the world more than one point three million now with more than 74000. Deaths worldwide. More than 285000. People are recovering. And helping us dig into the facts today as always is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan action in doctor Jan. We want to begin today with our pets what we know about how the virus will affect them. Amy it seems like all the attention is focusing on those large cats the tiger in the Bronx Zoo. So here's what we know at this point. We know that corona virus as a family can infect animals right now there's a limited deed about its infections in dogs and cats. It can cause mild respiratory illness. In animals but it doesn't appear. That the animals are spreading it to humans but speaking of animals what do we think we know about how this virus originated. Well if you go back to the very beginning of this outbreak Amy you probably remember this theory that this particular strain of corona virus originated in backs. We think that's where it started we. Don't think that pets can actually spread this T humans even though there's that chain of transmission. Starting in backs. And so what we don't know is whether or not pets can actually carry the virus correct. Exactly just because it's been detected in their noses and mouths doesn't mean that they can spread it to us in fact. We still don't know whether the virus can live on their fur and we don't know the intermediate host remember we think it started and that's. And then get jumps to another type of animal before spreading to humans and we don't know what that middle. Intermediate host is yet now still so much to learn about this virus we appreciate it we're going to be checking with you in just a bit doctor Jan.

