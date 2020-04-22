Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 22, 2020

Some of the big developments we're tracking right now, diagnosed cases of coronavirus here in this country now tallying over 825,000 with more than 4.1 million people tested and at least 75,000 on the road back to health. We begin here today with ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton and, Dr. Jen, continuing to cover, of course, the medical insights into patients with covid-19 today, you say there is a spotlight into why people with obesity may be at greater risk. Well, there's starting to be one, Amy. And we heard Dr. Anthony Fauci a couple of weeks ago identify people with obesity as one of the at risk populations, and we do know in general that obesity does put someone at higher risk for a variety of infections including covid-19. We also know that obesity by itself is a risk factor for complications and hospitalization from influenza, and it's a risk factor for just getting sick with influenza, so there is a respiratory viral infection precedent there. All right, so what are the theories as to why obesity puts people at greater risk? Well, Amy, there was a really interesting study. It's not yet peer reviewed but it's data that comes out of China and it's looking at whether or not there is a biologic explanation for why people with obesity may be at higher risk for covid-19, and it all centers around this ace2 receptor. I've spoken about it before. It's how the virus attaches in our respiratory tract and that infects our cells. This study from China described the fact that adipose tissue also contains these ace2 receptors, and there are theories that there may be increased levels of these ace2 receptors in adipose tissue of obese individuals and it could actually act as a reservoir for infections, so interesting theory right now. And, Jen, it's important to note you are also board certified in obesity medicine, so what did you think about when you read this study? Well, there's still a lot we need to learn, obviously, Amy. We need to do more research, not just in people with obesity but in other at risk populations. I think that if these ace2 receptors turn out to be in higher number in adipose tissue and that can explain part of the increased risk of obese individuals or of chronic inflammation that we see with obesity also plays a role, it represents a potential target for intervention, prevention and possibly treatment in this population. All right, Dr. Jen, we will check back in with you a little later in the show.

