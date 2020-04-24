Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 24, 2020

We have some of the big developments we're tracking right now. More than 49,000 Americans are among the 190,000 people lost to the condition worldwide. As some 744,000 people across the planet recover and starting us here on this Friday is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, and, Dr. Jen, so much of this pandemic has been based on the medical history lessons we've learned in other pandemics so what do we know about the way these respiratory viruses have spread around the world in the past? Well, Amy, I think it's so important as we're learning every day with this pandemic to remember the lessons we learned in the past, so as you said, in some ways we've been here before. So take a look at this list because these are the major respiratory pandemics that have been faced in basically the last century starting with the Spanish flu, of course, 1918, it's thought to have originated in China, and it's also thought to have been responsible for 50 million deaths worldwide. Then we saw the Asian flu in 1957. Also thought to be originated in China, killing about 2 million people across the world. Then the Hong Kong flu, also starting in China, 1968 approximately responsible for 2 million deaths worldwide and then swine flu, most of us remember that one. It's an H1N1 influenza from 2009 starting in Mexico or China and responsible for killing just over 500,000 people. All of these respiratory pandemics came in waves, so that is an important lesson in medicine. Right. And since so much is new with this virus, what are the unknowns at this time? Well, you know, we talk about it every day. It's just as important to say what we don't know as it is to say what we do know, and when you talk about what we still don't know about covid-19 and this new strain of coronavirus, in terms of how this pandemic will play out, how, why, when and where a wave or multiple waves will occur, if they will occur, and ultimately even though people don't like to think about this, how many deaths will this cause worldwide? Remember, it's not just about what happens in the united States that matters, it really matters what happens in other parts of the world because that has a direct effect on us here as well. Yeah, we are all connected. We've certainly learned that. Dr. Jen Ashton, you'll be with us later in the show to answer viewer questions. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.