Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 30, 2020

The big developments we're tracking right now the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University reveal. More than 60000. Deaths now across America from corona virus with upwards of 1040000. Cases here. At least 982000. People are recovering worldwide. And we begin today with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Aston and doctor Jenn. We know that there has been some news about a drug that may offer some hope for talking about. And as severe but you say this drug story is controversial what are we now it is Amy and this is really the story of the day about this potential breakthrough in treating critically ill patients with Covert nineteen so let's break it down. To start with what we know for sure about roundup severe this is an idea medication I was initially developed actually to treat Ebola didn't work so well against Ebola. But in a lab it showed good anti viral activity against the other corona viruses stars and murders. Also showing good activity in animals against those two viruses. Right now. Multiple countries huge international trials ongoing for around death severe against cove at nineteen and according to doctor Anthony found she. As of yesterday the study released preliminary data from now and I each trial revealed that it has shown that it can block. Coded nineteen right so we heard from doctor about she giving that good news but he also said there were some caveats there are always caveats and science Amy and it is so important to understand as we interpret and analyze and review data. It's not a black or white situation so the theories of right now are that yes ran death severe has shown. In these preliminary trials that it is safe and well tolerated in critically ill patients with cove in nineteen that's very important. Yes it absolutely needs more formal study. And it may show different effects when it is combined with other medications or therapeutic options for these patients so all of that. We still don't have a good grasp on at this point aren't so what are we need to learn. We'll look as these continue because it just says the good news from the NIH study came out there was opposing news out of China which actually showed Rendell severe showed no significant benefits so ongoing we need to look. Deeper at this and I age data that is very important has not been released yet we need to see if you can be given to less sick patients because remember this is given to patients in icu settings. So we want to see how it BD to be given to patients earlier in their disease. And we need to see is there a clear survival benefit does this drug save lives so those will all be things to be watching in the future parent doctor Jan answering your question out in the near future so. She'll be sticking around.

