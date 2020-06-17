Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 17, 2020

Some of the developments we're dragging right now -- known coronavirus cases right right at 2.1 million, with more than 116,000 deaths. The number tested now more than 24 million. And leading us off today, as always, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Dr. Jen, we're seeing covid cases climb around the globe, even here in the United States, in 20 different states, there's news of a therapy with some potential positive effects. It's news we could all probably use right now. Fill us in. Potentially positive is the key word. Let's do a deep dive on this steroid called dexamethasone. This is a old, cheap, and very safe medication, available in pill or IV form. It's on the shelf at every hospital in the country. This data just released hasn't been peer reviewed. The authors haven't yet released the full amount of data. But it's the first study that showed a reduce risk of death. When using in covid-19 patients. About 30% lower in patients were on mechanical ventilation. This is in moderately or severely ill patients with covid-19. What's the theory on how it works? Well, at this time, we have to remember that steroids which have been around for a long time, their main theory, they work via anti-inflammatory. They do target the hyperimmune response that's causing them to require icu care. We have to remember that there's a difference between low-dose and high-dose steroids. In this trial, they used low dose. You mentioned the study needs to be peer reviewed. Lot more research. What are the unknowns at this point? At this point what we don't know in terms of this dexamethasone, we need to see that published data and it needs to go through the peer reviewed process. We don't know if it could have a role in prevention of patients who have mild disease and kind of block that course from mild to severe, and we don't know the dosing regimens. It hasn't been tested in a pediatric population. Research definitely ongoing. Dr. Jen, thank you very much.

