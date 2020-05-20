Transcript for Latinos represent more than a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths: CDC

We are back now with our special pandemic coverage a nation divided ABC news launching across all of our platforms. Three days examining this health crisis along racial and socioeconomic lines. According to the CDC Latinos represent more than a quarter of all covad nineteen deaths although they account for only 18%. Of the population. And getting vital information up to Spanish speaking members of the community is key. Morning anchor at or ABC affiliate WFTV channel 9 in Central Florida Nancy Alvarez is here to talk about her efforts in Nancy thank you so much for being with us nine. No people from your community have turned to you for help. Because they say there's been a huge lack of outreach provided to Hispanic communities can you tell us a little bit more about what you're hearing what you're seeing down there in Central Florida. The community here in order warrants capital of about 60000. People 60%. Are Hispanic. Now many speak English but many don't meet this critical information you speak Spanish you decided to take matters into your own hands tell us what you get. Well I I do. Insert your at their local affiliate WTV is next. After our morning show producers aren't started to ease short recaps of our top stories in Spanish and don't live in a socially Arnold enough on our site that we are a whole section there. Instead squirm you were sitting in her jokes and used it is to enhance the work that's already being done. My soul many hardworking journalists here in central Smart works but believable and they're working really really hard to reach this communities are it was just one more thing that we could do you really helps her. Now that's fantastic and I know that there's an area in Central Florida that saw huge influx of Puerto Ricans who want to rebuild their lives. After the devastation of hurricane Maria so how were they. Dealing with experiencing the effects of this pandemic. So imagine going to hurt her race and now disciplines aren't it is in the best interest really aren't entire community its Arab east. Our informs. They're said he and his QB we have to eat pro active part of its overall emergency response now in the best interest and. All of us that makes perfect sense now I I want to ask you just bottom line. What information Nancy do you want people to walk away when it now. Well. Just ask dart in an emergency managers city and county leaders all of this country's top really take a look at the diversity. In their regions that parents aren't they get creative power reached and the social cash if you coupled are teaching beauty for example and we do our central and South Florida argued giddy pretty drug testing in creole for example in Spanish. And is really isn't for government leaders. You know you're talking about how we're reopening the economy and State. Street business owners. Or your aren't additional safety protocols. Which is that all of our employees. Will understand because it really search. The safety and. Everyone in terms like this that's right it's not I it's about us were all in this together Nancy Alvarez thanks for. This huge huge I opener that we all needed to hear thank you we appreciate your time. Q.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.