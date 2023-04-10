Leaders in Congress share their struggles with mental health

As Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman prepares to return to the Senate after being treated for clinical depression, other members of Congress are speaking out about their own mental health battles.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live