Transcript for Leading coronavirus vaccine trial put on hold

A major development and the race to develop a Covert nineteen back seen one of the leading vaccine trials is now on hold because of an unexplained illness raising safety concerns. Meanwhile with choir virus outbreaks in other parts of the country New York City is taking new action. To make sure visitors quarantine the city will now be stopping out of state buses to require travelers. To fill out registration forms ABC's faith a booby joins us with the latest on this pandemic beginning with that backed C news a good morning. Hey good morning Kenneth there's a lot of pressure right now in these companies to produce a vaccine. But a temporary hold and other large and medical study like this one is not unusual. Late stage human trials for promising Kobe nineteen vaccine. At the University of Oxford and now temporarily on hold AstraZeneca the drug company behind it saying it's a routine action. For safety reasons after one other volunteers suffered a potentially unexplained illness. The drugmaker still hoping to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline. While CEOs of nine major drug companies in the Reese for a vaccine. Promised to not rest production but to rather let science win. At least thirty states are now seeing a surge in cove in nineteen cases. As deaths in the US hover around 190000. We've seen this dramatic spike. The mayor of Athens Georgia among many fearing. A return to campus is contributing to the rising cases very much worse shape entering the fall when we were entering this summer we're gonna probably see a lot more cases. Colleges like the University of Rhode Island cracking down on large gatherings like this. At NYU students will now be required to do a weekly self tests. Feel safer not to be kitty thank. Meanwhile on the campaign trail the president still dangling a vaccine ahead of Election Day they know we have it. It's only a question of weeks and accusing Democrats of playing politics by adhering to strict code of nineteen guidelines. Gordon November 4. Every one of those states will be open that doing it. The writing campaign of releasing this new and attacking Sharon's handling of the pandemic. And laying out three steps they say he will ensure a safe and effective code of nineteen vaccine. We need to get control. The virus Donald Trump. Joseph Biden who get it done. On Capitol Hill senate Republicans are getting ready to unveil a slim down Kobe nineteen relief bill. Where to roughly 300 billion dollars but the Democrats say. It's quote ladin with poison pills and headed nowhere Tenet Mona big thank you for that report.

