Transcript for 'We're losing the fight' on the COVID 'battlefield': Tulsa doctor

Please pay attention warmer standing up here in front of you today saying we're headed in the wrong direction. And at this trajectory is not sustainable. Our hospitals are filling and health care workers overwhelmed doctors at Saint Francis and the CEO delivering the warnings themselves and. I just fear that it we are entering. I'm very very dark winter. Jake Henry junior says Saint Francis hit a peak at 129. Cases doubling their numbers from the spring and summer. But mayor GT Bynum says the majority of decoded patients in Tulsa hospitals don't live in Tulsa the only city in the county with a mask mandate. Buying and re issued his plead directly to surrounding city leaders to do something please just meet with the hospital leaders. Listen to what they're going through. And figure out how you can help. The Tulsa Health Department is struggling with getting code that patients to cooperate with deet tails on who they've bin with or where they've been. They created a new platform to provide contact tracers with information more discreetly on line. Imperative to help stop the spread of the virus as we enter a season with an even bigger threat. If you're really. One Noah keeps me up at night if the twin threat of carbon nineteenth and influenza. Dart says indoor private gatherings with no masks is his biggest concern especially heading into the holidays. Erin Christy news Channel 8.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.