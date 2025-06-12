Man speaks again in medical-first brain implant breakthrough

Casey Harrell, who lost his voice to ALS 5 years ago, can now communicate in real time thanks to an interface which turns brain activity into speech.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live