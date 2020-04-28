Manufacturing company pays tribute to National Health Service workers

Among giant coils at its plant in Cardiff, a steel manufacturing company in the UK paid tribute to National Health Service workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
0:58 | 04/28/20

Manufacturing company pays tribute to National Health Service workers

