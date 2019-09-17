Transcript for No new measles cases reported for first time in 2019

All health officials say the nation's current measles epidemic may be in its final stages fast because no new cases of measles were confirmed last week. The last time that happened was nearly a year ago the epidemic has. Included more than 12100 confirmed measles cases this year that's the worst outbreak in 27 years. The serving results from the new nationwide study revealing that more than three million women say their first sexual encounter was rape. That's one in sixteen women between the ages of eighteen and 44 who are either forests are cool worsen to having sex for the first time. The average age of the victims was just fifteen years old. Compare just 27. For the assailants researchers believe the actual figures would be much larger at the study was done. After the need to movement that women of all ages were included.

