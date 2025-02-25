Measles outbreak in West Texas continues to grow

A measles outbreak in Texas is continuing to grow, reaching 124 cases, new data released Tuesday shows.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live