Transcript for Medical groups call for mandatory shots for health care workers

Pandemic gaining strength of the delta variance spreads across the US doctor faster now says a CDC is considering. We rising mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Savannah Georgia is just the latest city to reinstate mass mandates locally. With the mayor saying everyone must mask up indoors around anyone but immediate family. Effectively punishing those who did the right things who took the vaccine. And the answer is yes we probably are. Meanwhile dozens of medical groups are now banding together calling for mandatory vaccines for health care workers. And the Department of Veterans Affairs is out of first federal agency to announce a vaccine mandate for employees. Requiring all of its medical personnel to get vaccinated. California today also said it would require vaccine verification for all health care workers and state employees. Doctors eagle and see Gil Emanuel vice fellows of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former member of the Biden transition covad nineteen advisory board. Is here with more on this doctor Manuel thanks so much. For being here how way in the debate between giving people the right to make their own choices about their own bodies. First his calls for vaccine mandates like these medical groups who say particularly in their industry this is necessary for public health. Well I helped organize that group of medical and health care. Organizations and societies. To call for a mandate. We think as health care workers our obligation is first and foremost a patient's. I keep them healthy. I don't think this is an issue. Our liberty and bodily integrity verse is getting a vaccine this is really getting a vaccine is. Doing what we have to do to serve our patients. Now we ever in some say you can't mandate it can you know mandating vaccines. Without at least FDA approval right now these are just authorized for emergency use what you say that. Time. These are them asked tested have vaccines that we at ActiveX at FDA is ever seen. No one has any doubt that the FDA will approve these vaccines for adults eighteen years and older and that includes all health care workers should get it. Com and I think that's just eight rationale. An excuse and that real Lee. Going to the heart of the matter. And doctor annoyed despite all of them multi million dollar. Lotteries in the education campaigns that that government have been doing and all these other incentives. So we're looking at covered vaccine uptake has stalled now it's flat line and the delta variance surging so as a public health official. What's your read on on the situation now eyes it's still possible to convince people that that we've called vaccine hesitant to get shots or do you think they're now vaccine refuse yours that they've got their minds made up. I think there are some vaccine refused there's but I think that there's a wide swap in the middle. Of those up people who haven't gotten vaccinated. Out where we can. Get them to get a vaccine. Part of its education part of its access part of it is the fact that it's free part of that is to. Rid of some of the misinformation that might cause infertility or be incorporated into your DNA both of which are totally false and then part of it is. Mandates for people who are in. As we've called for health care workers who are in the health care industry and have to put patients first. And also the military is one we ought to go to first responders who intersect with the public and unexpected. Times we also think that workers who. Can't. Be free from communicating with the public grocery store workers food service. Produced production workers who opt opt. Often have gotten back not infected. Now there are plenty of people where we can help them. Bring the vaccine to them accelerate their family give them a day off after the vaccine for any transitory side affects. That's how we're going to get the next group actually made it. And they will shaming that goes on in this debate sometimes particularly on social media but there are many people were unvaccinated who don't consider themselves. Anti Baxter's and other measles vaccine they've got their polio vaccine. It's just this vaccine that they're worried about they say because it's so new so given your book your medical and your government experience. How do you think you reach people in a way that makes it clear that you're hearing their concerns and not just talking at them. Well I think we have. That would explain the fact that in the United States alone a 163 million people have been vaccinated and the rate up. Serious side effects from these vaccines are miniscule. Miniscule. Mom in addition we know that around the world more than three billion doses of the out Kobe vaccines have been. You've been and again. This is incredibly safe. Certainly incredibly safe when compared to other vaccines or other serious illnesses and no one has any doubt that for adults. FDA is going to approve this. Why it's taking so long I think that's an important question but these are very very safe vaccines especially considering the alternative. Getting over it potentially getting. Being hospitalized. God forbid dying or getting along cope it. Those are really bad outcomes and these vaccines almost a 100% protect against those not a 100% but almost a 100%. And her doctor now we're looking at more and more people heading back into offices as employers encourage them invite them back corps or make them come back to their offices in their workplaces. And there is resistance to that do you think that might be counterproductive. Employer mandate in the private sector or do you think they too. Play a part in stopping the spread nor to go to your job you get a get a jab. Well I work at the University of Pennsylvania. And I'm proud to say that the university Pennsylvania not only look what it's going to require students stepped. Have the vaccine it's gonna require faculty and staff to have the vaccine because. We all interact with each other IP get. Employers calling people back especially if it's an open floor plan where your working. Side by side with other workers having everyone vaccinated is actually eases your mind takes that risk. Lock your. Conscience you know that everyone has done what they can. To be safe and that it's gonna minimize the chance that you might pick up cove it. From. My Elkhart I guess that is an inflammation around the higher. Especially in younger. Poison they want to look for data to see. How frequent it is how serious it is does it resolved very important findings but remember. That's in younger people it's not in adults eighteen and over. Attack Jersey Gil Manuel great to have you thank you. Bank Gil.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.