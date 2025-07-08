Medical groups sue HHS, RFK Jr. over 'unlawful' vaccine changes

Several major medical organizations filed a lawsuit against the HHS and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday over what they are calling “unlawful" vaccine changes.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live