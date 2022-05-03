Medical implications if Roe v. Wade is overturned

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel discusses the medical implications if Roe v. Wade is overturned as several states have already passed laws to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live