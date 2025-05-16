Medical rundown: This week's top headlines

ABC News medical contributor Alok Patel discuses the gene-editing treatment that could help those with rare genetic diseases.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live