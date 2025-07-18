Medical rundown: this week’s top headlines

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down this week’s top medical headlines, including heightened premiums for insurance holders, expanded dairy dietary guidelines and rare deadly flesh eating bacteria.

July 18, 2025

