Medical Rundown: This week's top stories

Dr. Alok Patel discusses the latest rise in measles cases and how newly published data shows that younger women are now binge drinking at higher rates than their male peers.

April 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live