Medical Rundown: This week's top stories

Dr. Alok Patel weighs in on the rise of whooping cough cases and what to know about a potential ban on food dyes.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live