Transcript for Missouri hosting mega vaccination event

Two teens sixteen Missouri National Guard members and dozens of medical professionals and volunteers will be at arrowhead to Saxony thousands are solace for this to be a successful again. And certainly success breeds success is garbled Courtney vehicles and paperwork medical crews will focus on K. I think this is just been energizing for all of us ever since the vaccines become available so every additional person we can get vaccinated the closer we get to herd of community. In the closer that we get back to sort of normal life and so. Doing more and more is just it's great people stay in their cars from start to finish organizers hope most people can come in and go within an hour out of everybody gets him at least that bird they're taking them out Jackson County says. All the appointments are taken for both Friday and sat. It fits his partner to give free rides from eight different bus stops anyone who wants to get their vaccine at arrowhead the buses leave every thirty minutes that is important to you because you you got did negotiate that. Writers of the show proof of their vaccine appointment to the free rides and a third thing people see the event shows park. If this gulag and go it save lives in Kansas City Brian Johnson king PC nine news.

