Mother-daughter duo team up as fitness icons

Fitness and health expert Denise Smith and her daughter Katie Austin join ABC News Live to spread a message about staying fit no matter your age.

May 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live