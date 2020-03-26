Mt. Sinai worker dies from COVID-19 in New York City

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 22,000 people around the world, including at least 1,046 people in the United States.
03/26/20

Transcript
Transcript
Back now with breaking news overnight a worker mount Sinai hospital. In New York City has reportedly die from the corona virus the hospital released a statement saying we lost another hero a compassionate colleague friend and selfless caregiver.

