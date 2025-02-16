New CDC report shows racial disparity in maternal mortality

March of Dimes Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda P. Williams joins ABC News Live to discuss the maternal mortality rate for Black mothers.

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live