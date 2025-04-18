New weight loss pill could benefit people with Type 2 diabetes: Eli Lilly

Dr. Katherine Saunders, at Weill Cornell Medicine, joined ABC News' to discuss a new daily weight loss pill by Eli Lilly saying it "opens up opportunities" to treat diseases.

April 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live