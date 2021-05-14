By the Numbers: How vaccines are stemming pandemic tide

More
States with higher vaccination rates are seeing the biggest drops in COVID-19 cases, according to an ABC News analysis.
1:09 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: How vaccines are stemming pandemic tide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"States with higher vaccination rates are seeing the biggest drops in COVID-19 cases, according to an ABC News analysis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77681929","title":"By the Numbers: How vaccines are stemming pandemic tide","url":"/Health/video/numbers-vaccines-stemming-pandemic-tide-77681929"}