Transcript for A NY representative deployed with the National Guard to assist in COVID-19 relief

While much of congress has been on recess a freshman representative from New York deployed with the National Guard to assist in cove in nineteen relieved. Congressman Max rose just wrapped up that active duty and he joins us now from his home in Staten Island congressman. Thanks so much for being hearing you said he wanted to deploy because you won in a more hands on role during these times what did you find while you were surfing. What I found. Just in these two weeks that I've served on the ground is that my service pails in comparison. Peltz. In comparison to get health care professionals and to soldiers from the National Guard who have been deployed. To these sites and don't know necessarily how long. They're going to be there. Doctors who don't family members have passed away the within the last week don't family members in the hospital right now they still served. Nurses who haven't seen them they want to hug your children because they're self quarantining. And they're still going to work every day knowing that they have a real purpose. Yet there has been so much sacrificed so much heroism going on day in and seeing and you've seen it firsthand what how are you taking what you've learned. SA in in these been these past few weeks to your day job as a freshman congressman to help out in this crisis. Absolutely so first and foremost it begins. We've. Hospitals being emphasized is we want to have an infrastructure to tackle this going forward. We have to build out our hospitals in their ancillary facilities capacity. To take on a future search that is so critical not only from the health care perspective but also from the perspective of all being the economy. Back up. That is so true and I wanna give you have some credit because you deserve a lot UR and decorated combat veteran with a purple heart. And a bronze star if you served time in Afghanistan. So what advice do you give to those first responders who are out there battling. In these incredibly stressful situations while they're going up against this virus right now. But I I say this week's full humanity humility. Dead folks are out there are sacrificing in ways that. Even myself down range in Afghanistan and you know it's identical do it. They're going to pull afraid that they're sick afraid that they could potentially. Make. In their own family members sick. I would say personal be compassionate to yourself. You who people aren't. Making the largest sacrifices one he could ever ask of any human being. The second thing is just that you're not alone. You're not alone. We have got to beat their behind you not just into PP but no that we are never got to forget the sacrifices you're making today. You know that when it comes time that you deserve to be some forty years from now. Yours found out knowing that you stood up. And you did your job in the toughest of circumstances just as you always have. And we as a city we as a state we as a country and never going to forget that your sacrifices. Are not going unnoticed. And we are behind you. We are and that was beautiful congressman thank you. For your service and all that you have sacrifice we certainly appreciate your incredible powerful words today. Thank you. Thank you so much for having me.

