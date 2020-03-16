Transcript for Ohio man opens up about living with coronavirus

And volley of the road to recovery for people infected with acquired a virus many of them have not been identified yet but one man from Ohio spoke out front as hospital met convinced he would not survive the weekend. This morning inside the fight to survived the corona virus. That's the car. This is now life for Kevin Harris. Medical professionals visiting him in the hospital in Ohio are limited and wearing full protective gear had seen. And asked me if it beat by girl says he started feeling sick about two weeks ago after traveling from his home in Warren Ohio to Cleveland. Doctors and treat him for the flu and thanked him home. But it's fever and dry cough a primary symptom of the virus only got worse. On Friday night he posted this video to FaceBook from his hospital bed convinced he wouldn't survive the weekend. I wanna dot. Suffocating. Analyst Carty era but this morning good news from here is his doctors who say he's lung function is improving. This murder your tour this morning people caring for patients also sharing first hand accounts on is to grant a New York herbalist documenting her struggle to care for her parents both of whom are infected. She says she's never seen something attacked belongs like this. Adding quote I'm powerless against this thing I can't sleep because I'm so terrified that my dad's breathing. Just seeing outside his door you'd be mild symptoms Miami's mayor frank is Suarez is also sharing his recovery from the virus hoping to calm some. Fears fuel well. Sure I'm sure I'm gonna few symptoms are. Her. People. As for hair as he doesn't know what you'll leave the hospital. And he believes the pandemic will change the world it already. I think it's going to bring everybody closer. Eric says he is sharing his story that people don't listen to the warning from health professionals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.