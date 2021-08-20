Transcript for Patients lie on floor of COVID treatment site

This wasn't what. Anyone expected to see at a site of state promised would help in the fight against Kobe officials for the state run and city supported treatment site at the docks in the downtown library. Confirmed these patients were waiting to receive injections of monoclonal antibodies the city spokesperson said this scene was the result of large patient volume. Which they say more than doubled Wednesday because of that all of the available wheelchairs were in use the city says today this city says they're providing triple the number wheelchairs. And additional seating. As well as signs directing people to alert some more and if they need assistance this city sent an updated statement a few hours later calling the treatment quote. The key to real eating each stress on our area hospitals. And making the governor for quote providing the treatment. A curious you want to stop terrorist on the top. Of earlier you can do an X mark Horton art. Alas I was hurting your gonna happen army air bye Europe your immune system get through the rest of the juniors and. Doctors try Patel assistant chief medical officer at UF how Jacksonville. He says the sooner you get the treatment after a positive test that batter and not later than ten days after that positive tack. The longer you wait more and more virus bird and makes it much harder hit over those symptoms. And in those cases and deaths so much piracy in the symptoms can be. A lot worse if you're just like what you see. City officials emphasize that the treatment is designed for people who had just recently tested positive for code red. And that people who are experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical help as state Health Department official says what happened in this photo. Is not representative of state sites she said health care workers will make the call if someone seeking the treatment is too sick. And that ambulances are ready to take them to the hospital if need it. She also wanted to make it clear that monoclonal antibody treatment. Should not be seen as an alternative to vaccination but as one more tool to help defeat the virus.

