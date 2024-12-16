Peloton instructor’s advice to step up your fitness journey

Matty Maggiacomo offers tips on how to keep fit through the holidays and become motivated to embark on a fitness plan in the new year.

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live