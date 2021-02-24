Transcript for People turn online and to apps to improve mental health during pandemic

Rotavirus lock downs social distancing loss of loved ones unemployment and financial struggles it's no secret this past year has been hard in some way for many people thirty year old charisma Tom is opening up to us about her struggle I had my job. I was very confused I just kind of going through the motions of day to day life according to recent data more than half of American adults feel that worry or stress related to cope in nineteen. Has had a negative impact on their mental health it and I'll emerging. Indian. High or. They need for self care is also on the rise I just. Kind of I need to start taking care of myself Thomas decided to try therapy for the first time ever growing up it wasn't something that was. Really in our family here in our culture but in the middle of this pandemic her sessions have been on face time making it less intimidating I really enjoy it is. It gives new album. Flexibility and I'm comfortable in my home every steals like I'm having a conversation with a friend and millions are finding similar help. Online and on their phones we immediately sock. Search. And downloads. People work suddenly realizing that needs to look after their mental hump and while being in an urgent way. Head space offers guided meditations to reduce stress and anxiety or improve sleep. And tell us therapy apps like talks base connect people with certified therapist by video and even text messaging people are writing when. And it happening in the moment they'd have to wait till it and Aaron Aaron are really team way and there are any of options right at your fingertips with a range of resources for things like journal laying goal setting mindful on this and movement experts say these digital platforms help make the world of well being more accessible. A revolutionary time for mental health in an era when so many people have seen theirs decline. Are being asked. To shallower and don't we need to be. I just outs. Such a difference I think my friends and family have seen a difference ands. I think it was just one about decisions are made. Now because there it's it's a wide range of choices experts recommend doing your Reese are saying not all laps are created equal and it is important to spend time figuring out the best fit for you. Read Arab Roy ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.