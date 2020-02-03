Transcript for Second person in the United States dies from coronavirus

We begin with a corona virus emergency. Three new states are now reporting cases at New York Florida and Rhode Island. But the big headline overnight a second death has now been confirmed in the US and man in the Seattle area the first death was also in Washington State. Nursing home there is now on lock. Now meanwhile this was the scene in many hostile stores across the country huge lines at empty shelves. As people stock up on supply and cleaners there is some encouraging news stock prices rebounded slightly overnight a sign that doubt may open higher this morning. After suffering big losses last week ABC's and as a walker Tara is tracking all the developments and as good morning. Good morning Kenneth and Doreen at least 74 people have now been diagnosed with corona virus in the US. And researchers believe the infection may have been spreading undetected for weeks. Late Sunday officials confirming a second death from corona virus in the US. A man in his late fifties outside Seattle who had underlying health issues but no known travel abroad. Health officials in Washington State also confirming two new cases both men in their sixties. Also with underlying health issues both in critical condition. The CDC now sending a team to help contain a potential outbreak at a nearby nursing care facility. At least two people testing positive. Dozens more are being examined think it's a very important that we treat the American people like adults and explain to them that we don't know where this will go. At least 74 Americans have the virus California Washington and Oregon all reporting incidents of community spread. Illinois Rhode Island in New York State confirming new cases. We have known that this will happen. A man in his late forties who recently traveled to Italy France and Spain and now hospitalized. At least forty people who had contact with him and now told to self quarantine. The message as. Be careful and be vigilant but don't panic around the world to close to 3000 people have died from the infection. The drug administration implementing the highest travel advisory to regions of Italy and South Korea. Presidents also directed the State Department. To work with our allies in Italy and in South Korea. To coordinate a screen in a medical screening in their countries of any individuals that are coming in through the United States of America. The president adding in a tweets they will also be screened when they arrive in America out in Italy more than 16100. Now infected 34 have died. Delta and American Airlines canceling all flights to mill on. In France the Louvre Museum in Paris shutting down over fears visitors could expose the staff to the virus. And Americans are now being urged to cancel or reconsider any travel plans to Europe and Asia and we're now learning at least one school district in Washington State. Is closing as a precaution serene and Kenneth. Hi and that's thank you.

