Transcript for Pfizer says booster shot could help protect against variants, but CDC not on board

CDC has released new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated students teachers and staff don't have to Wear masks during the upcoming school year. Meanwhile Pfizer says it's working on a third dose of its vaccine the company says the booster shot could give extra protection against the highly contagious dealt a variant. But the FDA and CDC aren't giving the green lights of that third dose just yet ABC's Trevor all has the latest. This morning Pfizer at odds with America's top health agencies over Cole did booster shots. The pharmaceutical company announcing Thursday it's planning to ask the FDA for authorization. To offer a third dose six to twelve months after the second. To take on the delta very. Brewster revised his developing. Appears to raise neutralizing antibody. And increases by about fiber ten times the original vaccine series. But within hours the CDC and FDA releasing the joint statement undercutting that announcement. Saying Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time however the CDC is warning the delta variant is already taking hold. Spreading faster than expected through under vaccinated areas. Erin. Parents who say. In the past two weeks ten states who seemed Kobe hospital admissions jump more than 20%. In all ten of them had vaccination rates below the national average and includes Missouri decided the nation's most aggressive delta variant outbreak. While crowds still packed the lake of the Ozarks for the fourth of July. Nearby lake regional hospital issuing enter urgent plea noting six cove in patients have already died in their hospital since July 1. Compared to six Covert patient. The CEO writing things are bad and they are about to get worse to be completely blunt we need you to get vaccinated. Now. Me and I am beyond a booster shot advisors also announced plans to develop a new vaccine altogether for people who haven't gotten any shot so far. It will be built specifically to combat the delta air oriented clinical trials could start as early as next month. Still experts again stress our current vaccines are effective against the delta variant or any other version of code that we've seen so far. Diane. All right Trevor thank you let's go to ABC news contributor and Boston Children's Hospital chief innovation officer doctor John Brownstein for more on all this doctor Brownstein. Thanks for being here grocer that new recommendation from the CDC's saying fully vaccinated students teachers and other staff. Don't have to Wear masks in school next year how big his bat and what does that mean for the under twelve crowd that can't be vaccinated yet. Good morning Diane I mean this is big news because this is he easy continue to follow the science like we've done for all understand that if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to Wear a mask and so. It is he's he's trying to push for guidance allows kids to get back in the classroom and CD lead in a return to normal and especially following signs you know that we've had now vaccination among the twelve to fifteen Gruber. And so wish that we can start to bring kids aren't from classroom without wearing mass action now that doesn't mean could those that are under twelve they're gonna have to continue wearing masks and overall we're still seem just layered protection bush you know social distancing and other mitigation efforts she transmission down especially in communities where you have active transmission now. We have to remember CDC is not a regulatory agents getting record traditions. And and public health and school districts are gonna have to teach those recommendations should some points it does open up somewhat haven't had a warrant like how do you know exactly did you start Shmuel teachers you know be forced into situations where if there in you know compromise in the classrooms where they don't know if kids are back save your not so a lot of questions about how you create proves our parents gonna have to push. Worse be forced to provide proof of vaccination bush so a ton of questions are going into these recommendations. I'm fortunate the local level we're gonna have to figure coach I'm but at the same time I think the rules are going to be really dependent on active transmission community if you have these increases of Jesus because of the dollar program bearish benefit. Course you're gonna have to have more mitigation strategies in our schools that. I spoke to the education secretary yesterday and he said he expects to see it all schools open nationwide. Five days a week this fall for in person classes can parents count on that do you think and how should we be preparing for the school year. You know I think parents can count on that I mean I think obviously how. And the local level we should happen expedition that all schools are open do you know. How to protect our vulnerable in our dogs against the severe consequences of this are such me know how to limit transmission indoors through masking social distancing from those running backs they did how all the tools you how the knowledge now. Now we have these incredible vaccines don't know protect against your illness we know that they limit transmission push you know that they also work against Yeltsin has been dealt a barrier so. Our expectation at school should be opened fire as weak yes they'll be slightly different mitigation strategies depending on the school depending on the on what's happening community Jewish what we should all expect that her kids right now. And advisors also now set to seek approval for this third vaccine dose but US health officials say. That's not necessary yet so what do you think where's the disconnect here. Yeah I mean this is an unfortunate wanted to create a lot of confusion and fortunately just a little fear among people that you now can't booster shots and and he needed push now the data that you know advisors showed its yes you can get an antibody response that has improved to six months after you get a booster vaccine dose. They really didn't even has not shown in the real world that's needed you know the true shots of fires are working really well against did the doctor Mary touched there's no indication that the from severe consequences. Potentially collapse allow for mutations and work near it I think there's a global equity consideration here how can we be considering you know boosters in the US when many health care workers across the globe and yet to have didn't even once I get I think that really have to need to push for right now. Head of really setting any policy Iran boosters. All right doctor Don Brownstein always great to happy thank you. Thanks Daryn.

