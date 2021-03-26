Transcript for Pfizer testing its vaccine on children under age 12

Epidemiologist at Boston children's house filling ABC news medical contribute doctor John Brownstein joins me now for more on all of this. Doctor Brownstein good morning how important is this idea vaccine in children under twelve how important is that to reaching herd immunity. I mean I think it's really important it's great to see that Pfizer story Madeira and testing this vaccine in children under twelve it's a significant. The train back this directive just a breakdown of trial you know what we're trying to do is look at different devices like in Madeira you're progressively know what you're hired Carr goes is up until you don't tell us about a 144 children. And then once he determined that it's safe and effective beginning to test this cross 4500 children finish you studies are super important because parents really want protection for their children but more importantly we're looking for that herd immunity. I'm meeting we don't know exactly the percent is seeing an estimated about 80%. And soon to see how a larger. Portion of the population children they gosh we need children to be immunized you know that we have vaccine T issues in the dog population so you get the herd immunity each we're gonna get it. Children backs needed to finish. You referred to humor reopening schools we're really seeing sort of a requirement for vaccination program for seeing that in colleges even already so this vaccination each these pediatric populations is going to be super critical. In the meantime what should families do if the parents are vaccinated but the children aren't. Yet this is a huge question and it you know mr. and you are so I. I think you know we can start to resume DDD. Teaches you more as a family and clearly with healthy children that you start seeing your grandparents and as we know the CDC is has given the OK air we can start to begin to heat hopefully outdoors when it comes to travel CDC sonar or recommending travel by. Really if there's just nations that are local Armenians by car traveled those will be safer you know. The situation in proves we can do more as we get more adults are needed keys counts are down test positive view rates are down that's when we can start to really open up and let's remember that you know children still represented 13% of the were important pieces so they're not. Zero risk. And and thirteen thousand. Pediatric patients have been hospitalized 216 died so is not. Zero risk but at this point in the pandemic we have to be using our best judgment I think people have a good understanding of individual risks. And a new study now says that the Pfizer and Daryn and vaccines are safe for pregnant. And lacked hitting women plus those women can pass the went dozen women I just than women's but those women can pass antibodies on to their newborns so. How significant are those findings and what is the latest recommendation on whether pregnant women should be vaccinated. I think this is free music you know clearly you know the pregnant women were not part of the trials sending are generally not always part of trials so how in his seat 131 reproductive age women received a fight two major vaccine was really part of it included 84. Women thirty whenever lock teeing up and down. Antibody levels were similar across the groups and really no differences in side effects on an even more importantly there was our previous infection vs vaccine the vaccine critics more striking antibody levels on our top of that yes we heard that the risks that vaccine induced antibodies in and the local courts and breast milk all of this is is. I'm just reminded Japanese that fish did you know the vaccine to women makes a lot of sense especially when you think that pregnancy isn't high risk category returns to call rich. 80000 pregnant women tested positive for the virus in he had died so you know really this is that you use to try to get this vaccine is more of the population. And I wanna AE with some viewer questions now than the first is if you've already had code red. How does the vaccine affect your body because I have heard anecdotally that in the first vaccine is actually harder for those who have already had. The virus what we know about that. Yeah I mean it's very similar to getting a second this is actually serve our. Acting like a booster we we don't know slowly when you've had previous Colin Powell immediately so that there we are just people how will you how. I leave the area. All right what's happening is you're just losing protection. And so similar to the second shot there's no evidence that you know that Kobe vaccine when you've had a previous collision is any increased need additional risk it does seem kind of I don't stands like sore arm fatigue muscle aches fever so it's similar to the second heroes really is absolutely recommended even if you've had Colvin previously. We've also heard conversations about people who have the virus would possibly only needing one vaccine what do we know about that at this point. Yeah I mean doesn't win here in a situation where we do not have the water supply this idea getting a single dose of people had included previously makes a lot of sense. And the data suggest that you can generate a beauty robust protection promise you just don't know how long your previous. Immunity lasts depends on when you actually start Colin Powell. Strong instruction was so there's so much variability of population that the best sort of protocol is to just give people both doses on any vaccine constrained environments in the sense it is but just these dosing strategies to get vaccines to two more people we're just not in that situation right now because the US is really started around bosh backs. Taxation that through and how. For days though I think everybody will be able to get the full dosage and then one more here a question for now Easter Sunday is coming up next Sunday April 4. Do expect a surge in cases from that holiday. Yeah this is a big question I think he generally receive less trouble than Thanksgiving imports yet the vaccines that rules out. Very different than we've seen through other kinds of this pandemic. My best guess is he makes. You're bumping cheese's. Because you know how to re openings because of travel but also because they're very happy 117 answers relating. I'm so we might see it Obama people should still try to beat a seat as possible but overall I'm pretty hopeful you know families are gonna start to teach other Jennifer holiday which is pretty amazing. And doctor John Brownstein always great to talk you thank you. Thank you.

