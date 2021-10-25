Pfizer's CEO calls new COVID treatment pill a game-changer

Dr. Darien Sutton discusses how Pfizer’s new pill works and the significance of it in the fight against COVID-19 and the new restrictions in France for travelers from the U.K.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live